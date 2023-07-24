Cheslin Kolbe is 24 tests into his international career and has won the World Cup already, but Saturday's Rugby Championship match against Argentina (kickoff 17:05) will be his first in a Springbok jersey at Ellis Park. The 29-year-old is set to feature with the elusive Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wing for the Boks in Johannesburg as they look to end the championship on a high note after falling to the All Blacks two weeks ago.

South Africa can still clinch the title, but they will have to beat Los Pumas with a bonus point, while Australia has to do them a favour by toppling the high-flying New Zealanders without them getting a single point out of the match in Melbourne. But the Boks, who struggled to get going against the All Blacks, will look to improve on that performance in Auckland when they run out against the Argentineans. Kolbe said, if he is selected on Tuesday, he looks forward to running out on Ellis Park for the first time in a test match.

"I haven't had the opportunity to play at Ellis Park yet and if it comes this weekend, it will be special," he said on Monday. "It is definitely a quick pitch for the type of rugby I like to play. The pitch and conditions are really fantastic. I've had some good memories there (in Super Rugby and Currie Cup) and some tough ones. "I look forward to another opportunity to play at Ellis Park."

But he warned in the same breath that the Boks will have to be better on Saturday and do what is expected. He added that they had a good look at themselves after they were not up to standard in the loss against New Zealand in their second test of the year. "We need to pitch up on game day. There is a lot we can take out and learn from that game. There is always room for improvement. We were not close to playing at our best. We were dominated in the first 20 minutes.

"There will be a massive aerial battle in this game I think. The Argentina boys have shown what they can do these last two weeks. The outside backs they have are guys who've been on the Sevens circuit and (they) bring quite a lot to the team in terms of X-factor. We have to make sure we are well prepared. "We had a hard look at what happened in New Zealand, and I can see there is a big mind-shift from the team this week." @Leighton_K