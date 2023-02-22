Cheslin Kolbe on leaving SA: When you are smaller and you make mistakes, people just jump on you

Cape Town – Cheslin Kolbe says one of the main reasons he left South Africa to play in France was due to the fact that some coaches didn’t “have the trust in me”. The 29-year-old has been phenomenal in French club rugby, having become a European champion with Toulouse since leaving his beloved Stormers and Western Province in 2017.

Kolbe spoke about his career in an interview with The Telegraph Rugby Podcast this week, where he confirmed that he will stay with current club Toulon until his contract ends in 2024, after there was speculation about him going to Japan after this year’s Rugby World Cup. “My main reason at the time for leaving South Africa – obviously I had started a family – was all the bad publicity I had got due to my stature and my size, people wanting me to change positions,” Kolbe said.

“All of that was disappointing because I thought at the time I was playing quite well where I was based, at either wing or fullback, and contributed to Western Province and the Stormers. “It was quite disappointing, but also a challenge that I accepted and made peace with. I’m always going to be getting negativity regarding my stature.

“I was all about proving people wrong at the time… that it doesn’t matter how big or small you are, as this game is made for each and every person, no matter how big or how tall you are. “That was my challenge I faced each and every weekend – with media, with coaches –people not having the trust in me and what I can do. “I just feel that sometimes when you are smaller and you make mistakes, people just jump on you, and it’s 10 times worse when you get the bad negativity from the public.

“Everything has turned little by little, and I got the opportunity to leave for Toulouse at the time, and it was an opportunity for me to experience a new country and culture. “It wasn’t easy, as I didn’t understand French! The coaches just told me to do what I can do, and just go out and play. I managed to score a try on debut, and then my confidence was booming from the start. “Getting to Toulouse, the experience and young players we had, I learnt such a lot from them and the French internationals. After about six months, I started to learn the language, outside of rugby as well. It’s a challenge I don’t regret at all.”

Kolbe was also asked about his views on the Springboks joining the Six Nations in future, and he was optimistic about the prospect. The five South African franchises – Stormers, Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Cheetahs – are already up north and play in the United Rugby Championship, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

"I think if it does happen, it would be massive and change the whole scenario regarding the Six Nations," he said. "For the Springboks, it would be amazing to be part of the Six Nations. You get to play against top countries each and every week when you're part of that competition. It would be amazing if it comes off one day, but who knows…"