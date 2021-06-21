Cheslin Kolbe unlikely to be available for Georgia Test, says Boks boss Jacques Nienaber

CAPE TOWN – Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says it’s unlikely that Cheslin Kolbe will feature in their first Test against Georgia on Friday, July 2 in Pretoria. Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Tuesday, Nienaber gave an update on how they’re preparing for the internationals against the Lelos, which will mark his first Test in charge of the Boks.

The second fixture against the Georgians will take place the following week on Friday, July 9 in Johannesburg. In a repeat of the Champions Cup final, Kolbe and Toulouse teammate Rynhardt Elstadt will be in action against La Rochelle in the Top14 decider this weekend, with Nienaber explaining that the duo will be pressed for time considering that they still have to accommodate their second dose of the Covid vaccine before flying out. ALSO READ: Cheslin Kolbe on the wing for the Springboks against the British and Irish Lions is a no-brainer

“Cheslin and Rynhardt are playing on Saturday and I think they’re only flying back on the Monday and we are playing the Friday, so I do not think there will be enough time to get them on board and back into our way of doing things. “I think they will most likely not play. Cheslin told me that they are getting their second dose of the vaccine on Sunday only, so I don’t think there will be enough time. “They will probably only arrive in South Africa on Monday or Tuesday. There are selectors and logistical matters that will also play a role, but personally I think it will be a tough ask for them to play in the first Test against Georgia. If they play the final on Friday they can maybe still play. So, the logistical thing will also play a role.”