Deon Davids wants Springboks to go ‘all guns blazing’ in Rugby Championship opener

Durban — This time last year the Springboks struggled in their series against Wales but they can’t afford a sluggish start in a World Cup year. In fact, it must be “all guns blazing” from Saturday’s season opener against Australia in Pretoria. These were the words of Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids at a media conference on Monday. Last year, the Boks misfired in their first two games against the Welsh before being much better in the third game and Davids says the Boks must hit the ground running at Loftus Versfeld.

“We want to have a good start because that goes a long way to determining the outcome of the Rugby Championship,” Davids said. “The players are focused on that, they know that it has to be all guns blazing. Every game counts. This year is about building momentum towards the end goal (the World Cup).” The Boks’ start to the Rugby Championship is complex because they are splitting their resources between the Wallabies this week and the All Blacks next week. The team for Australia will be announced on Tuesday and at the same time another team will leave for Auckland.

“It is a different preparation but at this point, our focus is very much on Australia,” Davids said. “While we have been training in the two groups, each group knows that this week is about getting the team to play Australia as ready as possible. Next week the focus shifts to New Zealand. “You can never just expect a good start to a season but what you can control is pitching up with the right mindset and intensity,” Davids continued. “It is difficult to be 100 percent at the start of a season but you have to make sure you learn on the run and that your innings build nicely over the season.” @MikeGreenaway67