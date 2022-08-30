Deon Fourie raises eyebrows with selection at hooker for Springboks

Johannesburg - One of the biggest surprises in the Springbok matchday 23 that will face the Wallabies this weekend in the second of their back-to-back Rugby Championship matches in Australia, is the inclusion of Deon Fourie as cover at hooker. Yes, once upon a time, a long, long time ago in a rugby team far, far away, Fourie did pack down at hooker, but he is now more readily associated with playing on the flank, than in the No 2 jersey. That was certainly the case for the 35-year-old during the Stormers’ title-winning run in the United Rugby Championship.

Playing amongst the loosies then, Fourie terrorised the opposition at the contact-point and at the breakdown. It was an impressive display week-in, week-out and it caught the eye of the Bok selectors. But now, with the hooker position decimated due to injury, a lack of form and arguably a bit of short-sightedness on the part of the Boks' think-tank, Fourie will pull the No 16 jersey over his wizened head and cover for Malcolm Marx, who returns to the starting XV in place of the dropped Joseph Dweba.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was at pains to explain that while the selection is not ideal, he and his management team have full confidence that Fourie can do the business at hooker when the time arises against the Australians. “Fourie is a player that we are maybe looking ahead to see if he can make the World Cup (in France next year),” Nienaber said.

“We think he can play a similar (utility-forward) role as Schalk Brits (at the 2019 World Cup). He is someone who can play at hooker for us and can help out as a loose forward. “Before that first Test against the All Blacks (in Nelspruit), with Bongi Mbonambi’s injury, Deon had been training in both those roles. He had been dividing his time 50/50 on being a hooker and being a loosie. “Since Bongi’s injury, however, he has been concentrating 100% on being a hooker. He is someone who we trust.

"Joseph was good for us in the two matches that he played and I believe he learnt a lot. There were a lot of positives regarding his play and there are some small things that he can improve. "Deon gets his chance now, and we are excited to see what he can bring.” It will be Fourie’s second Test cap for the Boks. Kick-off for the match is 11.30am on Saturday.

