Duane ‘Thor’ Vermeulen is ready to fell All Blacks giants

Johannesburg - Thor is back. And with his mighty mitts infused with the power of Mjollnir in hands powerful enough to crush the phalanges in a handshake or when clamping down on a rugby ball – and the girdle of Megingjord restored around him, which makes him an immovable object at the breakdown – he will hope to bring order to Ellis Park this weekend. Yes, Duane Vermeulen is back in the Springbok starting XV for their Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks on Saturday (5.05pm kick-off).

Vermeulen has spent just over two months out of action, and although the 36-year-old has seen very little game time during that period, he was confident at the Bok team announcement yesterday that he will bounce back into his old, devastating, hard-running habits immediately. “Mentally, you are always switched on,” Vermeulen explained. “It’s international rugby, and you have got to be switched on. “I have been part of the group, sitting with the coaches and getting a lot of info every day. I have been sitting with the players and going through the lineouts, the plays. So, mentally, switching on is the easiest part for me.

“The physical aspect, we will have to wait and see. “I have not played a game for the last six or eight weeks, plus playing at altitude, will make a difference. “But we have a strong group and we play with 23 guys, not 15. I will give it my best and see how far I can push myself, and then we have the replacements that will come on.”

Those replacements include Jasper Wiese, who falls to the bench as cover. Vermeulen is one of five changes to the Bok team that dismantled the All Blacks 26-10 in Nelspruit last weekend. Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has also picked a new front row, promoting Bongi Mbonambi into the No 2 jumper ahead of Malcolm Marx, and also introducing Ox Nche at loosehead ahead of Trevor Nyakane. Tighthead Frans Malherbe, meanwhile, will earn his 50th Test cap when he runs onto the wellmanicured pitch at Ellis Park.

The other two changes to the Bok starting team are in the backline. Jaden Hendrikse will start at scrumhalf, with incumbent No 9 Faf de Klerk recovering from concussion, while 28-year-old Jesse Kriel – a veteran of 51 Tests – will slot in on the right wing in place of the suspended Kurt-Lee Arendse. The Boks have not won at Ellis Park against the All Blacks since 2014, with their last match against the old foe at the imposing venue a 27-20 loss in 2015.

Vermeulen did not play in that defeat, but he does recall it and believes it could be the template for how the New Zealanders will go about their business come Saturday. “I have seen some replays of that game on TV lately and the emotions come flooding back. It was a very tough game, and a reminder just how hard it is going to be on Saturday against a hurting All Black team,” he said. “For the first time in their history they are at number five in the world rankings, and that is just one thing that will push them to another level on Saturday. It hurts when you are down like that ...

“Obviously, their heart is still beating and they will be ready for this game — we are going to have to be very good to withstand what they bring.” Meanwhile, under-pressure All Blacks coach Ian Foster names his match-day 23 for the clash tomorrow, and it will be then that Thor will know the giants that he must fell. SOUTH AFRICA