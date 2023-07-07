Duane Vermeulen believes Springboks will gel despite several untested combinations

Pretoria — Although the Springboks are playing with several new combinations, they are not too concerned about not gelling on Saturday in the first Rugby Championship test against Australia at Loftus Versfeld. The lock combination of Marvin Orie and debutant Jean Kleyn, together with the halfback-pairing of Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok will most likely be vital ones for the Boks as they look to topple the Wallabies in Pretoria (kick-off 5:05 pm).

Your #Springboks team to face Australia in Pretoria tomorrow 🇿🇦🏉✅#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/9qF97jZBcz — Springboks (@Springboks) July 7, 2023 Couple that with Lukhanyo Am and Andre Esterhuizen in the midfield, and the back-three of Willie le Roux and wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie, and you have untested partnerships in the entire backline. Stand-in Springbok captain Duane Vermeulen believes the players have spent enough time together to gel as quickly as possible come Saturday. "The guys have been working together quite well, and I would think the coaches would like to see the guys gelling and having a top performance on Saturday," Vermeulen said Friday at his captain's press conference.

"Obviously, there's a couple of guys that travelled ahead, and we need to see what the guys at home can do and deliver. Everyone is still pushing for a spot. You might look at it differently and say certain guys have nailed down their positions. "From our side as players, everyone is still pushing for a spot, a starting spot. But not just for that, but for getting selected for the World Cup. There's a good mix of fringe guys and regular starters pushing each other to play as a whole (unit)." Vermeulen warned that they can't look too far ahead (at the next test or the World Cup) but focus on the job they need to do on Saturday. He added that it will be important to execute their plan, and if they do that, it can create a knock-on effect towards the rest of the matches.

The captain wants to see his team adapting to what the Aussies will ask of them come Saturday. "We have to be adaptable. "We can only prepare as much on what we know from last year's Rugby Championship and their End-Of-Year tour. But, with Eddie (Jones) coming in. He selected a couple of new guys, some old heads, and that brings a different flavour to the game.

"Quade Cooper has got a lot of skill and flair, and he would like to bring his little circus trick, the things that make him a special player. "We have our plan on how we want to play, they have their plan. And then you have to adapt to see what unfolds in front of you. Luckily we have some decision-makers on the field to say let's focus or try something like this in defence or attack. Whatever they bring, we need to stop." @Leighton_K