Duane Vermeulen returns for second All Blacks Test with Frans Malherbe set for 50th Springbok cap

Durban - Duane Vermeulen slots straight back into the Springbok starting line-up for Saturday’s second Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks while in another note-worthy change, coach Jacques Nienaber has taken the conservative route and picked Jesse Kriel for the suspended Kurt-Lee Arendse at right wing. There is also a relative newcomer at loosehead prop where Ox Nche is back from a period on the sidelines to take over from Trevor Nyakane.

There are five changes in al from the team that started last week in Mbombela — two of them injury-enforced — and the occasion will also mark Frans Malherbe's 50th Test for South Africa. The three rotational switches made by Nienaber see the bruising Vermeulen return at No 8 after recovering from surgery to his knee where he takes over from Jasper Wiese, while Bongi Mbonambi slots back in at hooker after Malcolm Marx earned a start last week to celebrate his 50th Test cap. The second change to the backline sees Jaden Hendrikse coming in at scrumhalf for Faf de Klerk, who has been placed on a return-to-play protocol after suffering concussion in the team’s 26-10 victory against New Zealand last week.

While Mbonambi and Marx switch roles between the starting team and replacements bench, Vermeulen’s inclusion sees Wiese take the role of an impact player in place of lock Salmaan Moerat, while Herschel Jantjies fills the void left by Hendrikse’s promotion to the starting team. “We made a few changes to the team, but Duane, Jesse and Herschel are all experienced players who know our systems well and have been stalwarts for the Boks,” said Nienaber. “Ox has also shown his ability to make his presence felt in the front row, so he is back in the mix.”

Nienaber said they were mindful that Vermeulen is returning from injury, but he said this prompted him to tweak his forward cover on the bench. “Duane has a massive presence on the field and there is no bigger game for him to make his comeback from injury than facing the All Blacks,” said Nienaber. “He is an enforcer on attack and defence and we know he will give everything against a physical All Blacks team that are desperate to bounce back strongly from a challenging run of results.

“Jasper is also a warrior, and we know that he will have an equally strong presence when he takes the field. “Jesse has played over 50 Tests, and he has been waiting in the wings for his chance. He’s played wing for us before, so we know what he can bring to the game, and we are also excited to welcome back Herschel, who has played an immense role in helping prepare the playing squad for the last two Tests.” Nienaber lauded Malherbe for his achievement of reaching a half-century of caps and said: “We are very proud of Frans, and it is up to the team to make it a memorable occasion for him by giving their all to register a victory.

