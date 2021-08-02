Duane Vermeulen to join Springbok training ahead ahead of British Lions decider

CAPE TOWN - Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids has confirmed that Duane Vermeulen would join Monday’s training session ahead of the third and deciding Test against the British & Irish Lions on Saturday, but added that the loose forward continues to undergo medical examination. Vermeulen has been undergoing rehabilitation on the ankle injury he sustained while on Rainbow Cup duty with the Bulls in June. He required surgery and was ‘touch and go’ to play a part in the Series, but joined the Bok squad in Cape Town on Sunday.

In Vermeulen's absence for the first two Tests, the Boks went with Kwagga Smith at No 8 for the first Test. For the second, they opted for Jasper Wiese at the back of the scrum. During a virtual media briefing on Monday morning, Davids said that it is great to have Vermeulen back in Springbok camp, but added that they will only have an update on his availability for the decider on Tuesday.

"We are in the 48-hour protocol of assessing all injuries," he said. "The medical staff are working closely with the coaching group, and we will make an announcement on the findings tomorrow (Tuesday). "It is fantastic to have Duane back with the group, he'll be joining our training session today and has already been part of review meetings this morning. We will hopefully have more information on what his position will be tomorrow [Tuesday]."