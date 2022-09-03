Eben Etzebeth’s face of fury sends shivers down everyone’s spine

Durban — If Nic White hogged the social media airwaves after last week’s match between the Boks and the Wallabies, this time it is Eben Etzebeth’s face of fury that is sending tremors around the rugby world. And we can safely say that the two incidents are related because it was a very angry Springbok team that took the field in Sydney after perceived injustices in Adelaide and White foolishly fed the frenzy with persistent chirping of the South Africans as the tensions rose ever higher.

Story continues below Advertisement

Note to self: don't mess with Eben Etzebeth 😠 pic.twitter.com/PIN5Mn44ES — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 3, 2022 Early in the game, White has a bloody mouth and is heard complaining to the referee that he has been punched... And the fuse was lit on the powder keg 10 minutes from time when Makazole Mapimpi scored in the corner despite the best attentions of his foe from last week, Marika Koroibete, and as the Bok wing rose triumphantly from the tryline, he gently laid a hand on Koroibete’s chin and gave him some verbal. I think sometimes we take for granted just how fucking terrifying Eben Etzebeth is and he needs a moment of slo-mo like that to remind us all — Squidge Rugby (@SquidgeRugby) September 3, 2022 And then all hell broke loose. Most of the players from both sides were involved in the fracas but, inevitably, at the epicentre was a furious Etzebeth, who took Allan Alaalatoa for a little “stroll” about the in-goal area.

The pair never quite exchanged blows — although the Australian looks at one point like he is attempting to eye gouge Etzebeth — but the manic anger on the Bok enforcer’s face told the world that Alaalatoa was on the point of having his head ripped off. That's the @EbenEtzebeth we know and love! pic.twitter.com/zwRfrrL8Nm — Pat McCarry (@patmccarry) September 3, 2022 In the background, a touch judge watches in terror... Etzebeth was, in fact, the acting captain as Siya Kolisi had been replaced, but he escaped censure and it was the unfortunate Mapimpi that was yellow carded, although his try did stand.

Story continues below Advertisement