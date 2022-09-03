Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Eben Etzebeth’s face of fury sends shivers down everyone’s spine

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth squares off against Allan Alaalatoa of Australia during their Rugby Championship Test match at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth squares off against Allan Alaalatoa of Australia during their Rugby Championship Test match at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday. Picture: Dean Lewins/ AAP

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban — If Nic White hogged the social media airwaves after last week’s match between the Boks and the Wallabies, this time it is Eben Etzebeth’s face of fury that is sending tremors around the rugby world.

And we can safely say that the two incidents are related because it was a very angry Springbok team that took the field in Sydney after perceived injustices in Adelaide and White foolishly fed the frenzy with persistent chirping of the South Africans as the tensions rose ever higher.

Story continues below Advertisement

Early in the game, White has a bloody mouth and is heard complaining to the referee that he has been punched...

And the fuse was lit on the powder keg 10 minutes from time when Makazole Mapimpi scored in the corner despite the best attentions of his foe from last week, Marika Koroibete, and as the Bok wing rose triumphantly from the tryline, he gently laid a hand on Koroibete’s chin and gave him some verbal.

And then all hell broke loose. Most of the players from both sides were involved in the fracas but, inevitably, at the epicentre was a furious Etzebeth, who took Allan Alaalatoa for a little “stroll” about the in-goal area.

More on this

The pair never quite exchanged blows — although the Australian looks at one point like he is attempting to eye gouge Etzebeth — but the manic anger on the Bok enforcer’s face told the world that Alaalatoa was on the point of having his head ripped off.

In the background, a touch judge watches in terror...

Etzebeth was, in fact, the acting captain as Siya Kolisi had been replaced, but he escaped censure and it was the unfortunate Mapimpi that was yellow carded, although his try did stand.

Story continues below Advertisement

@MikeGreenaway67

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

AustraliaEben EtzebethSpringboksRugbyWallabies

Share

Recent stories by:

Mike Greenaway