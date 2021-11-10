Elton Jantjies and Herschel Jantjies’ connection must be thicker than blood against Scotland

Johannesburg - In case the thought ever crossed your mind – no, Herschel Jantjies and Elton Jantjies are not related, and yet the relationship between the halfback pairing will be immensely important on Saturday when they take the field against Scotland (3pm SA time kick-off). “Not that I know of,” Herschel said with a chuckle and a smile yesterday at the team announcement. “We do joke about it often, but we are not family at all.”

Familial relationships aside, the Jantjies’ connection on the field this weekend will offer another opportunity for both players to taste much needed game-time, further develop their experience and silence criticism from a quarter of the supporter base who believe that neither are up to scratch. This is especially true of Elton, who has had to deal with vocal opposition to his donning the Green and Gold in spite of solid showings in recent months and admirable service for club and country over the past decade. ALSO READ: Elton Jantjies must bring out his ‘specific skill-set’ against Scotland, says Jacques Nienaber

That tide of opinion is turning in his favour, however, especially after his performance against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship last month. Meanwhile, the faith Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has shown in Herschel should do wonders for the 25-year-old’s confidence. The scrummie was not at his best against Wales this past weekend, missing the mark with his kicks and service at the breakdown.

He was taken off the field in the 54th minute and replaced by Cobus Reinach, and the general consensus was that the move paid immediate dividends for the Boks. “Last week, it was really tough with the conditions,” Herschel admitted. “Hopefully this week, it will be a little bit better.” ALSO READ: Elton Jantjies, Willie le Roux return to starting line-up for Springboks clash against Scotland

ALSO READ: Conservatism is not for the youth: Springbok coach must open the door for younger players It will be the first time since 2019 that Herschel and Elton will start together, but the scrumhalf was self-assured that the renewed pairing in the 9-10 channel would be able to guide the Boks to the required result. Said Herschel: “Whether I am playing with Polly (Handré Pollard) at flyhalf or playing with Ella (Elton) at flyhalf, it doesn’t matter who is at 10 or who I am playing with.

“I know that the guy is aligned with what we want to achieve as a team… “Elton and my relations are good, on and off the field. Obviously, we haven’t played together for a very long time. I think the last time we started a game together was in the (2019) World Cup against Namibia. It changes nothing. “Our minds are focused on executing the plan this weekend and playing a good game. That helps with the communication skills and in the build-up to the game, regarding where we can help each other and complement one other.”

It is widely expected that the duo will face a tough assignment against opposite numbers Ali Price and Finn Russell. Scottish flyhalf Russell, especially, has been earmarked as the figurehead of Gregor Townsend’s team. ALSO READ: Conservatism is not for the youth: Springbok coach must open the door for younger players He engineered Scotland’s narrow victory over Australia last weekend, and was a dangerous variable in the third Test of the British & Irish Lions tour earlier this year.

“They are good players and they are players that were a part of the Lions tour,” said Herschel. “They bring a specific skill-set to the game. A guy like Russell has a big bag of tricks, but to concentrate too much on one guy won’t help either myself or Elton. The most important thing for us is to understand each other on the field and to execute the plan. “If an opportunity reveals itself, it will be up to us to spot it and take it. Ultimately, the team that does that and grabs it will be the team that will get the best result on the day.”