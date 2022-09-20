Elton Jantjies remains in wilderness despite Springboks’ flyhalf crisis

Durban - Despite a flyhalf crisis in a week where the Rugby Championship title is at stake, no SOS has been sent to Elton Jantjies in a clear message that the Springbok management is tightening up on discipline. The Boks have been rocked by the loss of red-hot Damian Willemse to concussion – and a few weeks back, Handre Pollard seriously injured his knee – and flyhalf is the one position where the South Africans do not have quality depth.

Frans Steyn is likely to call the shots at flyhalf for the Springboks against Argentina on Saturday. Coach Jacques Nienaber had planned to bring Johan Goosen into the fold this year, but that plan never got out of the blocks because he was badly injured early in the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign last season. The lack of depth at No 10 is why Jantjies was crucial to the cause, but he was sent home from Buenos Aries a week ago because of a personal issue. The former Lions pivot would have been the obvious man to start in Willemse’s absence, but he has been ignored.

Instead, Nienaber is looking for a solution inside the squad, and the excellent cameo Frans Steyn delivered in the closing stages of the Boks’ win at the weekend has given him his answer. Willemse had to leave the field with 12 minutes to go in the 36-20 defeat of the Pumas after a knock to the head, and on came veteran Steyn. The 35-year-old steadied a Bok ship that was in rough waters as the Pumas mounted a comeback, and he nailed a vital conversion of Malcolm Marx’s try at the end as the visitors sought to boost their points differential as much as possible.

If the Boks and the All Blacks are tied on log points after Saturday’s last round of games, the title will be decided on points difference. With Steyn likely to start, the question is who will cover flyhalf from the bench, and Nienaber gave the answer a few weeks back when he said that if necessary, Faf de Klerk can cover that position as he played there at school and on a few occasions for the Lions and Sale Sharks. In another major development yesterday, Nienaber has called up two wings in Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse, while four players were released to their provinces to rack up game time in the URC.

Nkosi has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of Test action the entire year so far, while Arendse has served his four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle on Beauden Barrett in Nelspruit, and is back in contention for selection. Joseph Dweba, Warrick Gelant, Elrigh Louw and Salmaan Moerat have been released to their franchises to allow them to get valuable game time as the Boks have a one-month break before their year-end tour. Willemse has also been released to the Stormers to follow the prescribed return to play protocols.

“We have been pretty unlucky on the wing in the last few months in terms of injuries, which has forced our hand at giving players such as Kurt-Lee and Canan (Moodie) a chance at international level, and we are pleased with the depth we are now building as we get closer towards the Rugby World Cup next year,” said Nienaber. “Kurt-Lee had a great debut and played very well against the All Blacks, but he was unfortunately banned, and we are delighted to have him back as he’s a very talented player. “Sbu has been in our system for several years now and he has recovered from injury, so we are excited to welcome him back. He has shown his class in several big matches, and he brings experience, so he will undoubtedly add great value to the squad.