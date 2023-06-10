Cape Town — Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard is back in the squad that will prepare for the Rugby Championship from Monday in Pretoria. He is joined by overseas players Cheslin Kolbe (wing), Andre Esterhuizen (centre), Jasper Wiese (No 8), Jean-Luc du Preez (utility forward), as well as Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane (props) who all missed the previous alignment camps hosted during the club rugby season.

There is also a surprise inclusion, which will probably raise a few eyebrows, with Ireland international, the South African Jean Kleyn, who will join the squad as the 41st player. Kleyn, a former Stormers player, played five tests for Ireland recently. He will join pending the outcome of an application filed by SA Rugby regarding his eligibility in terms of Regulation 8 and based on birth right.

The decision is expected to be received soon. Kleyn (29) was part of the Ireland squad during the 2019 World Cup. He has been a star player for Munster in their title-winning United Rugby Championship campaign.

The squad, with the exception of Nyakane, Koch and Du Preez - who will join the camp later at different stages due to personal and club commitments - will begin their on-field training sessions on Monday. Jacques Nienaber, Springboks coach, says the three-week camp will be invaluable for the squad as they prepare to take on Australia on 8 July in the first Championship test at Loftus Versfeld. “It is great that we have been able to invite this group of players to the camp and we are excited to get back onto the field and to switch into international mode completely,” Nienaber said in a statement.

"Our medical team will also have more time to work directly with the players nursing injuries and to monitor their progress and rehabilitation as the Test matches draw nearer.” The Springbok Rugby Championship training squad: Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Stade Francais), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92).

Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi ( Sharks). Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Marvin Orie (Stormers), RG Snyman (Munster). Loose Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster), Jasper Wiese (Leicester).

Utility Forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat). Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks). Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester), Damian Willemse (Stormers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles). Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls). @Leighton_K