After mixing and matching the Springboks’ starting line-ups for the first two Rugby Championship games, what kind of team will coach Jacques Nienaber pick for Saturday’s clash against Argentina? The Bok coach will name his match-23 on Tuesday for the Ellis Park showdown (5.05pm kickoff), and while he will hope that the Wallabies can cause an upset against the All Blacks in Melbourne next weekend to keep his side in contention for the title, it’s all about preparing for the Rugby World Cup.

The world champions surprised with their selections and performance in the 43-12 win over Australia in Pretoria, and then introduced a few stalwarts in the 35-20 loss to New Zealand in Auckland.

Should it be a mix of the two again, or a full-strength outfit against Argentina? At this stage of the build-up to France 2023, it’s more important to ensure that almost everybody in the squad gets game-time. The Boks play Argentina in Buenos Aires once more on August 5 in a World Cup warm-up game, before taking on Wales in Cardiff on August 19 and New Zealand in London on August 25. Perhaps the best Bok team should play in those last two matches to be fully prepared for the World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseille on September 10, as they can have a breather on September 17 against Romania before tackling Ireland on September 23.

Here are five big selection calls Nienaber has to make for the Argentina Ellis Park Test … Props Steven Kitshoff was forced to start both Rugby Championship Tests so far due to Ox Nche’s chest injury, which will keep the latter sidelined for about four more weeks.

So, Kitshoff needs to be wrapped up in cotton wool right now, and Thomas du Toit or Trevor Nyakane must wear the No 1 jersey next Saturday. The same applies at tighthead prop, where Frans Malherbe also wore the No 3 jersey against Australia and New Zealand. Vincent Koch should be handed a start against Argentina, with one of Du Toit and Nyakane covering tighthead, as Bulls No 1 Gerhard Steenekamp should get a Test debut as well off the bench.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx must be preserved for the World Cup. Give Joseph Dweba the No 2 jersey against Argentina, and try out Deon Fourie as the back-up hooker to see if he can still throw into the lineout.

Loose trio Marco van Staden was outstanding at No 6 against the Wallabies, while Kwagga Smith battled with the intensity of the All Blacks, so if Fourie is covering hooker, then Van Staden deserves another start. Evan Roos must get a shot at No 8, and how about Jean-Luc du Plessis at blindside?

Halfbacks Grant Williams is due a start at scrumhalf after a couple of classy cameos off the bench, and Jaden Hendrikse needs a chance to state his case for World Cup selection. With Handré Pollard still injured, Manie Libbok is the clear first-choice flyhalf at the moment and must be protected from injury, so let Elton Jantjies strut his stuff on his old home ground.

Outside backs