Five SA rugby wishes Mzansi hopes come true in 2024

There is no Rugby World Cup to work towards for the Springboks in 2024, but they will want to continue their international dominance later this year. And, on the franchise scene, a handful of South African teams will want to chase European glory for the first time.

Leighton Koopman sets up a wish list for the new rugby year. Another Springbok gallop to maintain world top spot We all want to see a three-Test series against Ireland in South Africa, but two will also do. The fact that the only side to beat the Boks at the 2023 World Cup will be coming to Mzansi so soon after the tournament is a win on its own. There’s not one South African rugby supporter who does not want to see the world champions beat the Irish, while Irish song Zombie by The Cranberries plays and fans are chanting “Rassie! Rassie! Rassie!”

A series win will set up the Springboks for the much-anticipated two-Test duel with New Zealand in the Rugby Championship. So despite there not being any major tournament, it will still be a fascinating international calendar that the Boks will hopefully dominate …

A Bok surprise or three Hopefully, there will be some new faces in the Springbok squad when the international season starts later this year. Players like centre Henco van Wyk at the Lions and young Stormers utility player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu can be Bok bolters when the international season comes along. Up front, the Lions’ Francke Horne has also had a couple of strong seasons at No 8 in a struggling side, while the Cape-based Andre-Hugo Venter has been finding his feet more and more as he plays.

Venter’s abrasive play and secure line-out throws are some of his strong points, and a big season for the Stormers can set him well on his way to following in his father Andre’s footsteps in the green and gold. A local franchise or two in the Champions and Challenge Cup semis To show that they belong in the top European competition, one of the Bulls or Stormers, and one of the Sharks or Lions must make it to at least the semis of the two tournaments. It’s the second season, and the local franchises should be up to the demands of the competition.

The Stormers and Bulls should have the capacity to go to the quarters of the Champions Cup tournament at least. If they don’t make it, it will be another failed campaign. The Lions owe their supporters a play-off and their Challenge Cup onslaught started well. Now they’ll have to keep this up.

Currie Cup glory days, relived Will the premier domestic rugby tournament in South Africa ever go back to being a strength v strength competition? Or will we have to make peace with the fact that it’s a development tournament now? Hopefully, the new calendar slot will bring back the opportunity to unleash the top players.

It’s a massive wish, probably one that will not come true, but there’s just something special about the Currie Cup when South Africa’s top players compete in it. The tournament needs some spice back like the tackle of Schalk Burger on Fourie du Preez in 2009, or where Pat Lambie broke through a Burger tackle as he helped the Sharks beat WP in the 2013 final. Consistent referee calls Probably the wish every single rugby lover around the globe will make and probably the one least likely to come true. But how good will a 2024 rugby year be if the man in the middle is no longer one of the most discussed aspects of a rugby game after the final whistle?