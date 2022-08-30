Flyhalf crisis rears its head as fragile Springboks search for answers

Johannesburg - Despite what Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber might argue, the crisis at No 10 has finally reared its head, revealing the Boks’ soft underbelly in that position. Nienaber’s hand has been forced for this week’s second Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday (11.30am kickoff) after it was revealed at the team announcement that both Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies will not participate in the match.

Strangely, this might be a boon for the under-pressure Boks as neither Pollard or Jantjies have been in particularly good form this season. Pollard had a nightmare of it in the loss to the Australians this past weekend, while Jantjies has lacked match-fitness and playing time throughout the year. Up steps Damian Willemse to pull on the No 10 jumper for the encounter this weekend, and he will form a new half-back partnership with Jaden Hendrikse in the starting XV. Willemse has played at No 10, but probably not enough to be 100% convinced he will boss that channel.

“Unfortunately, we lost two flyhalves in one game,” Nienaber said, referring to the 25-17 defeat to the Wallabies. “It is unfortunate for the two guys that got injured, but it is fortunate for Damian. He has played for us at flyhalf this year in the first Welsh Tests match in Pretoria – he played there in the second half.

“We are looking forward to seeing him in that position again and the combination between him and Willie (le Roux).” Speaking of Le Roux, the reintroduction of the 33-year-old at fullback will please many pundits and supporters. Le Roux has often entered the Springbok attack as first receiver when he has played this year, adding an extra dimension when the Boks are on the front foot. As alluded to by Nienaber, how he does so with Willemse this weekend will be an important facet of play, if the Boks are to rediscover that winning momentum.

Hendrikse, meanwhile, gave some insight into his developing relationship with his No 10 partner – a small window into the possible Bok future post 2023. “With me and (Willemse), it is just building a good relationship and understanding each other during the week,” Hendrikse said. “It is just sitting around each other and speaking about rugby, just getting to know each other. That is the main thing between me and him. We need to be on the same page and know what we have to do in each situation.”

Faf de Klerk has also paid for his sins during last Saturday’s loss and has been dropped from the team completely. Cobus Reinach, fresh off recuperating from injury – will sit on the sidelines as cover. The 32-year-old hasn’t played rugby for some time, so once again Nienaber is taking a gamble with a player who might not be Test level fit. Even so, the coach remained confident of his choice. “We have some quality No 9s with us in the squad,” Nienaber said.

“I think a lot of countries have had the same issue as we had that there is no club rugby at the moment. A lot of the national teams currently in the Rugby Championship, who suffer injuries or get players back from injury, they wouldn’t have played a lot of rugby. “Cobus has been brilliant with us and we introduced him into training. I would like to see him bring his X-factor – he has a lot of it when he comes on.” @FreemanZAR