FNB banks on Springboks to inspire the nation

DURBAN - The world champions Springboks have been given a financial shot in the arm thanks to South African banking giant FNB extending its sponsorship of the national rugby team for a further five years.

The new agreement, confirmed on Tuesday, will stretch FNB's association with the team to eight years in total, with the bank's iconic acacia tree logo to continue to feature on the jersey above the playing number.

Renewal discussions began before last year's Rugby World Cup and were concluded before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to confirm FNB’s continued association with the Springboks,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“FNB have been a great partner since they joined us in the 2017 season and have supported us in many ways beyond a pure sponsorship in that they showed faith in the Springboks at a challenging time, but I trust and believe that we have been good for each other as the team has developed and enjoyed success in 2019.