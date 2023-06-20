Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard still critical as parents pray for his recovery

Centurion - The parents of former Springboks flyhalf Derick Hougaard are praying for his recovery as the Blue Bulls legend’s condition remains critical in ICU since June 10. On Monday, a representative of Hougaard’s girlfriend, singer Nadine, said: “At this moment he is still the same as yesterday and the day before, the last eight days. He is still critical.”

The 40-year-old Hougaard has been given a 50 percent chance of waking up from a coma, he fell into just over a week ago. Nadine was the one who found Hougaard unconscious, before calling an ambulance and taking him to a Pretoria hospital. Riana and Bontes Hougaard said on social media: “I wish you can see and hear how many people care and pray for you. Sometimes something like this happens and then you realise how loved you really are, things you should have heard a long time ago when the beats of life wanted to break you.”

“Our last conversation was, 'I am proud of mom, mom was a little too brave.' Now mom is no longer brave. “Mom and Dad are holding on to our faith, we also hold each other and the tears tear our bodies. I pray that you can just wake up. You played rugby with broken fingers, cracked ribs, torn ligaments. Boeta, this final whistle has not blown yet. Dad and I love you so much — fight, my child, like only you can fight.”

Derick’s sister, Anneri Laing said on Facebook: “Life feels empty at the moment. You must keep fighting, you are one of the strongest people I know. I still have a lot to share with you, I know the Lord has a much bigger plan with your life, rugby was just a small part of all ... You are so much more and have so much to offer. I am waiting patiently until you open your eyes again. Love you so much.” Hougaard was the flyhalf in the Bulls’ most successful era — between 2002 and 2008 — when they won won Currie Cup and Super Rugby titles. His pin-point goal-kicking endeared him to the Loftus Faithful, who dubbed him their “liefling”. Hougaard kicked the winning conversion when the Bulls dramatically beat the Sharks in the 2007 Super Rugby final in Durban.