Friends, South Africans ... give these Springboks your full-backing

Johannesburg - Over the next three weeks, Independent Media will be looking at the best-placed candidates to fill the first XV in the Springbok team this season. On Tuesday, we look at who should patrol the back in the No 15 jumper.

There really are only two choices for the fullback position – veteran Willie le Roux or the irrepressible Damian Willemse. Indeed, the back three as a whole, will be the least discussed and argued positions ahead of the World Cup. France 2023 will most likely be 33-year-old Le Roux’s final World Cup, and moreover, bring down the curtain on an often much-maligned but nonetheless stellar career. Le Roux – who has been capped 83 times – has entered a mentorship role within the team, and has played his best rugby for the Boks in recent seasons in short bursts.

He will no doubt come off the bench to slot in at fullback, running the flyhalf channel alongside Willemse when he does make an appearance. He is an excellent distributor of the ball, and his sharp flat passes on attack have dissected defensive systems time and again. He can be mercurial, but his experience and vision far outweigh his short-comings. Willemse, meanwhile, has grown in stature in recent seasons and the more he plays, the better he gets. The Stormers man has that X-factor, too, and is unafraid to attack from deep. He creates chances by doing the basic right, but can turn it on with some audacious skills.

The 25-year-old has only touched his prime years. He is in form. He is confident. And he is our pick as the starting fullback. Damian Willemse Tests: 27

Points: 36 Height: 1.87m Weight: 91kg

Debut: 2018 v Argentina, Durban @FreemanZAR