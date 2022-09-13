From prodigy to Bok bad boy - a brief timeline of the career of Elton Jantjies

Centurion — While Elton Jantjies’ future with the Springboks remains in doubt, looking back at his career reveals how his time on the rugby field has been marred by unfulfilled potential. Here IOL Sport’s Michael Sherman takes a look at the key moments in the flyhalf’s career.

2010: Aged 20, Jantjies received the SA Rugby Union Young Player of the Year and the SA Under-20 Player of the Year awards. Also played for the Boks in an unofficial Test against the Barbarians at the end of the year. 2011: Jantjies burst onto the South African rugby scene during the Currie Cup season, leading the Golden Lions to the title with a flawless display in the final against the Sharks at Ellis Park which also earned him the man-of-the-match award.

2012: Made his official Bok debut in the Rugby Championship against Australia. 2013: Loaned out by the Lions to the Stormers. Played his first game for the Stormers less than a month after the death of his father who he credited as “the closest thing to me in terms of a mentor, hero and inspiration.” A woeful first game for the Stormers set the tone for a severe dip in form for the flyhalf.

2014 - 2019: Inconsistent performances on the international stage, while rejoining the Lions and regaining some of his past form. Part of the World Cup-winning Bok squad, but didn’t ’t see much game time as Handre Pollard was preferred for SA at No 10. With Jantjies not included in the team for the final, Pollard shone with six penalties and two conversion as SA beat England 32-12 to claim a third World Cup title. May 2022 - Jantjies arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for allegedly harassing an air hostess during a flight. He was charged with “malicious damage to property,” though the charges were later dropped in court due to undisclosed reasons. September 2022 - Reports of an affair with Bok dietician Zeenat Simjee emerge at a guest house in Nelspruit ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks on August 6. It’s reported that a guest complained about the noise coming from the room of Jantjies to which he allegedly responded “Do you know who I am?”

Following the incident, speculation is rife about his future as a Bok, though SA Rugby already said Jantjies did not breach any team protocol, but confirmed they are investigating the incident. Jantjies and Simjee are sent home from Argentina where SA are due to play the Pumas on Saturday. @Golfhackno1 IOL Sport