Handre Pollard ahead of 50th Test cap: Different vibe, tension in Bok team room for first Lions clash

CAPE TOWN – Saturday’s first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions will be extra special for Handre Pollard. Not only will he make his return to the field after Covid-19 isolation, which saw him miss last week’s South Africa A clash against the Lions, but he will also earn his 50th Test cap at Cape Town Stadium (6pm kickoff) – and in his home province, as he hails from Somerset West and went to school at Paarl Gym.

"This morning when you walked into the team room, you could feel that there was a different vibe and a little tension in the room, which is always good. "We know that there is a big challenge that lies ahead in the next three weeks. So, as a group, having everybody back together again… everybody is enjoying it again.

"But it's time to go now – all the talk and everything is finished now. It's time to get stuck in to these three Test matches." Pollard's availability would have come as a huge relief to head coach Jacques Nienaber, as he is the undoubted mastermind behind the team's success. His unerring kicking boot, physicality in defence, ability to find gaps on attack and cool nature under pressure shone through during the 2019 Rugby World Cup – none more so than in the semi-final against Wales, where he slotted a late, angled penalty to clinch the victory.