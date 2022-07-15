Heading to DHL Stadium for the Springboks showdown against Wales? Here’s all you need to know

ROAD CLOSURES The following roads around DHL Stadium will be closed during the course of the day on Saturday, with a fan walk in place:

Fritz Sonnenberg Road (06h00-23h30) Vlei Road (06h00-22h00) Stephan Way (06h00-22h00)

Fort Wynyard Street (13h00-23h30) Somerset Road (14h00-23h30) Main Road (14h00-23h30)

Helen Suzman Boulevard (13h30-23h30) Granger Bay Boulevard (14h00-23h30) PARKING

Restrictions will be strictly enforced in the residential areas around to the stadium. Please be cognisant and respectful of residents. Off-street parking is available at the CTICC and at Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade and Plein Park in the Cape Town City Bowl. The P1 parking area at the CTICC will be open to the public on a R100 per vehicle charge, with the P3 parking area being used exclusively for match VIPs.

Spectators can also use the free on-street parking in the CBD (free after 13h00) but please note that no security will be arranged. Alternatively, there is paid parking at the V&A Waterfront within walking distance of the stadium, which is expected to be very busy. PARK AND RIDE Spectators attending the Test are encouraged to park in the Cape Town City Bowl and catch a free MyCiTi shuttle from the Civic Centre or Thibault Square to the Stadium from 13h30 to 22h00.

Those using the public parking at the Cape Town International Convention Centre will be taken to the drop-and-go area on Helen Suzman Boulevard. The standard hours of operation and fares will apply for all the inner city and trunk and feeder routes. Dedicated parking has been allocated on DF Malan Drive for people with disabilities who wish to use the Stadium shuttle. Only people with disabilities with an official disability permit from the City will be allowed to park in this dedicated parking area.

DROP-AND-GO There is a dedicated drop-and-go area on Helen Suzman Boulevard, but drop-off and pick-up around the stadium is very difficult and will have very long delays due to traffic congestion. Those using e-hailing in the stadium surrounds must use the dedicated drop-and-go area on Helen Suzman Boulevard, but for those travelling in using e-hailing from further out it is advisable to be dropped off and collected in the CBD and then using the MyCiTi shuttle which is free to all match ticket holders.

GENERAL INFORMATION Traffic is expected to be very busy in and around the Cape Town CBD and Green Point areas on Saturday afternoon and spectators are urged to get to DHL Stadium early, with gates opening at 14h00. Kick-off is at 17h05 and it is recommended that spectators arrive by 15h00 at the latest to avoid missing the anthems and pre-match entertainment.

Please print your match ticket clearly and also bring a digital version on your phone and have both ready to scan in as easily as possible at the gates. There are no Covid-19 restrictions in place, but please be responsible and bring a mask to the stadium if you feel more comfortable wearing one. Please note that no spectator is allowed access to the pitch. Any person invading the pitch can be prosecuted as this is a criminal offence.

PROHIBITED ITEMS Umbrellas Food and drinks of any kind

Cans and bottles (glass or plastic), including squeezer bottles Firearms, ammunition or devices as defined in the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No.60 of 2000) Fireworks

Sharp metal objects Explosives Tear gas, mace or similar airborne chemical agents

Narcotics Items which could cause injury Banners or flags with, racist, sexist, discriminatory or offensive content

Flagpole or banner pole of any kind, unless it is made from inflammable and flexible plastic and does not exceed 1 metre in length 1cm in diameter Ambush marketing items Animals

Liquor Drunkenness and unacceptable behaviour Dangerous weapons as defined in Dangerous Weapon Act, 1968 (Act No.71 of 1968) including Knifes and sticks