King Price is no stranger to change. (In fact, they embrace it at every turn!) So, we’ve teamed up with them to showcase players who are transforming the world of rugby and adding shine to the Springboks’ glory.
Toulouse’s coach, Ugo Mola, once described South African-born Cheslin Kolbe as ‘someone who fills the stands’. And for good reason.
Two years ago, Kolbe left for greener pastures to join the top 14 side in France. And it didn’t take him long to start making waves. In his first season with the French giants, Kolbe was voted the top foreign import by French media. That honour came after the former Stormers fan-favourite produced a stunner of a season with Toulouse.
Up until then, it was clear that Kolbe wasn't backed by former coaches Heyneke Meyer and Allister Coetzee to play at test level here in sunny SA. Physicality mattered more than the utility back's unrivaled X-factor.
But, after two stunning seasons abroad, Rassie Erasmus (SA’s director of rugby) finally gave Kolbe a chance to rock some green and gold in the 2018 Rugby Championship.