Toulouse's coach, Ugo Mola, once described South African-born Cheslin Kolbe as 'someone who fills the stands'. And for good reason. Two years ago, Kolbe left for greener pastures to join the top 14 side in France. And it didn't take him long to start making waves. In his first season with the French giants, Kolbe was voted the top foreign import by French media. That honour came after the former Stormers fan-favourite produced a stunner of a season with Toulouse. Up until then, it was clear that Kolbe wasn't backed by former coaches Heyneke Meyer and Allister Coetzee to play at test level here in sunny SA. Physicality mattered more than the utility back's unrivaled X-factor. But, after two stunning seasons abroad, Rassie Erasmus (SA's director of rugby) finally gave Kolbe a chance to rock some green and gold in the 2018 Rugby Championship.

And boy has he repaid Erasmus' faith.

Since making his international debut, Kolbe has proven that his somewhat diminutive stature isn't a liability. He's shown that his heart and character make up for what he lacks in physical numbers such as height and weight. He's shown that attitude and passion are just as important as physicality. And now, he's undoubtedly become 1 of the Springboks' most important players.

Kolbe has shined. His contributions on attack have been unbelievable. His courage on defence (coupled with his persistence) make him a vital cog in this Springbok unit.

Kolbe has gone from having to prove to sceptics that he does belong, to being seen as one of the most valuables players on the field.

He's shown what black players can achieve with the proper backing. He's proved how vital he could be in the Boks' World Cup run. He's shown that he's the kind of player who can work tirelessly, and win you games.

And hopefully he’ll continue to remind us of that every time he runs out for the Boks in Japan.

