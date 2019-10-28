It truly is an astonishing achievement and a salutation to South African rugby that we have the players and the potential to beat the best should the Boks have the correct guidance and backing.
That said, the Boks are now up against England for the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday, and we need to set aside the celebrations and ask if the Boks are good enough to beat an England team that relegated the All Blacks to mere mortals.
I cannot ever remember seeing an All Blacks team so utterly outplayed. The planning and preparation from coaches Eddie Jones and John Mitchell translated into the Red Rose army demolishing their adversaries to the extent that the 19-7 score-line flattered the Kiwis.
Ok, so we know that England are red hot, and that begs the question of whether the Boks can beat them. Based on the form of England and the Boks in the semis, you would have to say that there will be only one winner, and it won’t be in green and gold.