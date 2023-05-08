Johannesburg — The Springboks will congregate in Durban next week for the first of two preparation camps this month, SA Rugby revealed via a statement on Monday. Fifteen players — excluding Stormers players who are still participating in the United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-finals on Saturday — have been invited to the camp next week, which will run from Wednesday to Friday.

Despite his injury, Bok captain Siya Kolisi will also participate in the camp, whose purpose has been described as “getting their on-and-off-field structures in place for the 2023 international season”. Bulls flank Marco van Staden, who played for the Boks once last year against England during the Autumn Internationals, has been invited to the camp along with usual loose-forwards favoured by Bok mentor Jacques Nienaber — Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kwagga Smith. It is perhaps the earliest indication yet in what direction Nienaber will go without skipper Kolisi, who is recovering from knee surgery, as the squad prepares for the Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup this year.

Kolisi is not the only injured player to make the camp – Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hedrikse and Canan Moodie are the other high-profile players that are currently on the sidelines, and who will also be joined by a handful of teammates from Japan. “With the (URC) nearing an end and the Rugby Championship around the corner,” Nienaber said in the statement, “we decided to host two camps to get the ball rolling and get everyone on the same page for the international season. “The camps will include both off and on-field sessions and they will offer us a great opportunity to get the building blocks in place for our first full-on training camp in June in preparation for the Rugby Championship in July.

“These camps will build on those we hosted in Cape Town and Stellenbosch, respectively, at the end of February and March, which included a bunch of locally based players. “The Rugby Championship is around the corner,” the coach added, “and then we have three warm-up games and the World Cup. "We have very little time to get all our plans in place and ensure we peak in terms of our performance to give us the best possible chance to defend our title in France. This is a crucial season, and it is imperative that we make important strides in each match we play and grow stronger together as a team.”