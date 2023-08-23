It won’t be a friendly return for Siya Kolisi, says All Blacks’ Ardie Savea

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea has made it clear that there will be nothing friendly in Friday’s match between the Springboks and the All Blacks but after the final whistle, he will be congratulating Siya Kolisi on his comeback from serious injury. Savea told reporters in London that his team is not in the mood for making friends but he did have a kind word for his opposite number, Kolisi, who will be starting his second match following a miraculous recovery from knee surgery.

“Siya is an inspirational leader, a good friend,” Savea said. “To see him come back after his injury at such a fast rate, it's a miracle pretty much. It's awesome that he’s there and I know he plays a massive part in the Springbok culture and lifting their boys. It's good for Siya and it is good for rugby.” Savea said that the Boks would have the opening 20 minutes of their last encounter, in Auckland, “on their minds”. “No doubt they are planning a way to stop that happening again,” Savea smiled. “They are going to come at us. They pose a massive threat with their physicality, their threats around the breakdown, so we've got to nail our structures, our game plan, and be ready for things that go our way.”