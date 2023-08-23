Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

It won’t be a friendly return for Siya Kolisi, says All Blacks’ Ardie Savea

Siya Kolisi of South Africa during the Summer Nations Series 2023, Rugby Union Friendly match between Wales and South Africa on 19 August 2023 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

All Blacks flank Ardie Savea has welcomed the return from injury of Siya Kolisi to the Springbok side, but warned there will be no friendly exchanges in their clash in London on Friday. Picture: Simon King/ProSportsImages/DPPI via AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea has made it clear that there will be nothing friendly in Friday’s match between the Springboks and the All Blacks but after the final whistle, he will be congratulating Siya Kolisi on his comeback from serious injury.

Savea told reporters in London that his team is not in the mood for making friends but he did have a kind word for his opposite number, Kolisi, who will be starting his second match following a miraculous recovery from knee surgery.

“Siya is an inspirational leader, a good friend,” Savea said. “To see him come back after his injury at such a fast rate, it's a miracle pretty much. It's awesome that he’s there and I know he plays a massive part in the Springbok culture and lifting their boys. It's good for Siya and it is good for rugby.”

Savea said that the Boks would have the opening 20 minutes of their last encounter, in Auckland, “on their minds”.

“No doubt they are planning a way to stop that happening again,” Savea smiled. “They are going to come at us. They pose a massive threat with their physicality, their threats around the breakdown, so we've got to nail our structures, our game plan, and be ready for things that go our way.”

Savea was asked how he felt about his former coach, Steve Hansen, pinning his colours to the mast of the Wallabies for the duration of the Rugby World Cup.

Biting his tongue, Savea said: “Everyone's got to do what they’ve got to do, so good on him.”

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Siya KolisiSpringboksAll BlacksRugbyTest MatchesRWC 2023