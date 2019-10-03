DURBAN – By all accounts the Shizuoka Stadium will be a battlefield tomorrow when the win-or-bust Springboks tackle an Italy team that is spoiling for a fight.
Italy’s coach, Conor O’Shea, did not mince his words ahead of the vital Pool B match (11.45am, SA time).
“It’s a war when you play South Africa, nothing else,” the former Ireland fullback said. “I’m glad I’m off the pitch and not on it against them.
“You need heart and courage to play South Africa and I know our team’s got them in spadefuls.”
O’Shea’s counterpart, Rassie Erasmus, is also feeling the heat in the knowledge that a loss will leave the Boks’ World Cup hopes in tatters.