It’s official! Jean Kleyn cleared to play for Springboks

It is official. Jean Kleyn ’s international career with Ireland is over and he has been cleared by World Rugby to play for the Springboks under the governing body’s new eligibility rules.

The regulation – which came into force at the start of 2022 – allows for players to be selected for their country of birth (or of their parents’ or grandparents’ birth) once a period of at least 36 months has elapsed since last selection for an adopted country.

The former Stormers and Western Province lock was born and raised in Johannesburg. He moved to Ireland in 2016 and qualified for selection for that country by residency in 2019. He was picked for his adopted country’s Rugby World Cup squad that year and made five appearances. He has not been selected subsequently.

The 2,03m second rower has made more than 130 appearances for Munster and was a part of their United Rugby Championship-winning team in Cape Town last month.