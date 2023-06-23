Independent Online
Friday, June 23, 2023

It’s official! Jean Kleyn cleared to play for Springboks

Jean Kleyn has finally been cleared to play for the Springboks. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

It is official. Jean Kleyn’s international career with Ireland is over and he has been cleared by World Rugby to play for the Springboks under the governing body’s new eligibility rules.

World Rugby confirmed on Thursday that the 29-year-old fulfilled the necessary ‘birthright transfer’ requirements.

The regulation – which came into force at the start of 2022 – allows for players to be selected for their country of birth (or of their parents’ or grandparents’ birth) once a period of at least 36 months has elapsed since last selection for an adopted country.

The former Stormers and Western Province lock was born and raised in Johannesburg. He moved to Ireland in 2016 and qualified for selection for that country by residency in 2019. He was picked for his adopted country’s Rugby World Cup squad that year and made five appearances. He has not been selected subsequently.

The 2,03m second rower has made more than 130 appearances for Munster and was a part of their United Rugby Championship-winning team in Cape Town last month.

More on this

Kleyn has been in camp with the Springbok Rugby Championship training squad and is now eligible for selection as early as next month when the Springboks’ 2023 season kicks off against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on July 8.

@MikeGreenaway67

Mike Greenaway
