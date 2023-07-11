It is time for SA rugby’s weekly update on Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, and the news out of New Zealand continues to be positive as the Springboks prepare for the All Blacks this weekend. Siya Kolisi remains on the sidelines due to a serious knee injury sustained earlier this year but Bok coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed that the 32-year-old remains on track in his rehabilitation.

“He is running today," Jacques Nienaber said this morning, during the Springboks’ team announcement. “He is doing very well. He is a hard worker and a professional, just like Eben (Etzebeth). “Eben, at the beginning, this game was touch and go. In terms of the prediction – sometimes you might miss it within a week or two – but they were very diligent and worked incredibly hard.

"Siya is doing the same thing. So, we feel he is on track … definitely on track." As pointed out by Jacques Nienaber, Eben Etzebeth was selected in the starting XV for Saturday’s match (kick-off 9am) and will also captained the matchday 23 in Siya Kolisi’s stead. Nevertheless, Kolisi has stayed close to Jacques Nienaber and Co, and travelled with the Springboks to New Zealand to continue his return to fitness there. Etzebeth’s second-row partner this week, Lood de Jager, revealed that having Kolisi around has had a positive impact on the squad as they continue their preparation for the second round Rugby Championship clash

Said de Jager: “It is always good having Siya around. “He has been our captain for such a long time and he is such an integral part of our group. He is a nice guy overall to have around the squad. “He is working hard every single day to get back as soon as he can. It has been great having him around,” he concluded.