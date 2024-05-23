Jasper Wiese ban opens Springbok door for Evan Roos, Cameron Hanekom

Springboks Rugby World Cup winner Jasper Wiese will not feature in South Africa’s June and July Test matches, as well as the first two matches of the Rugby Championship after copping a six-week ban. The No 8 was red-carded in his final match for Leicester Tigers against the Exeter Chiefs, and ended up with a six-week ban following a hearing and review into the matter.

With Leicester’s season done, the ban will apply to the Springboks’ upcoming matches “The case of Jasper Wiese, Leicester Tigers, was heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Jeremy Summers sitting with Martyn Wood and Olly Kohn,” said a statement released by the RFU.

“The red mist descended” 😳



A moment of madness from Jasper Wiese and he sees red on his final @LeicesterTigers appearance 🔴#GallagherPrem | #LEIvEXE pic.twitter.com/SDb4R00jLA — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024 “He was shown a red card for lifting another player off the ground and dropping or driving that player so that their head and/or upper body makes contact with the ground, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.18, during a game against Exeter Chiefs on 18 May 2024.

“The player admitted the charge and received a six-match ban.” Wiese will now miss the Springboks’ Test against Wales at Twickenham, the two-Test series against Ireland. The one-off Test against Portugal and the first two Rugby Championship matches against Australia. The match against Wales is subject to getting clearance from Leicester — the match falls outside the international window — but because their season is over, one would assume that it would have been a given.

Wiese would probably have started for the Springboks, especially in the series against Ireland after Duane Vermeulen hung up his boots at the end of the Rugby World Cup in France. Evan Roos 👊#STOvMUN | @Vodacom #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/biJ0UGEhUb

— vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) May 27, 2023 With Japan-based Kwagga Smith also on the sidelines with a long-term injury, it opens the door for Stormers star Evan Roos to win back the No 8 jersey. Roos has certainly been in good form since returning to the Cape side after an injury lay-off and boasts international experience. Bulls hotshot Cameron Hanekom, who has had a wonderful United Rugby Championship season, should also be in the running.