Jean-Luc du Preez recalled to Springbok squad

DURBAN - Jean -Luc du Preez has been recalled to the Springboks squad as cover at lock and flank for Saturday’s second Test match against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. The beefy 26-year-old joins his twin brother, Dan, who was called up before the first match against the Pumas last week and enjoyed a cameo off the bench in the second half.

ALSO READ: Aphelele Fassi will play many Tests for the Springboks, says Jacques Nienaber Both twins had been part of the initial 45-man Bok squad that had a training camp before the friendly against Georgia but both were in a group of five players who were cut when coach Jacques Nienaber reduced the size of the squad following the South Africa ‘A’ matches against the Lions and the Bulls. “We have a physically demanding Rugby Championship campaign ahead, which includes a long tour to Australasia, and given the strict protocols in place to call up players to Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we opted to draft Jean-Luc into the group sooner rather than later,” said Nienaber.

ALSO READ: Jasper Wiese ’settling in’ nicely in the Springbok jersey “He is a seasoned player and understands the demands of playing competitions such as this, and over and above that he is familiar with our structures, so we are looking forward to seeing him back in the mix.” Du Preez, who cut his professional rugby teeth at the Sharks in Durban, currently plies his trade with the Sale Sharks in Manchester. He has been capped 13 times for South Africa and is equally at home in the second and back rows.