Monday, July 31, 2023

Juan Cruz Mallia cited after Grant Williams knocked out during Springbok win over Argentina

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams (C) is evacuated by medical personnel on a stretcher placed on a vehicle

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams (C) is evacuated by medical personnel on a stretcher placed on a vehicle after being injured during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina. Photo: Wikus de Wet/AFP

Published 3h ago

It will probably come as scant consolation for Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams but the Puma who took him out just 15 seconds into the weekend’s game in Johannesburg has been cited for foul play.

Fullback Juan Cruz Mallia is in the dock for the airborne charge that knocked Williams unconscious and if found guilty he will miss this week’s friendly between the sides in Buenos Aries.

Strangely, the referee, Andrew Brace, did not immediately see the seriousness of the situation and play continued until Argentina received a breakdown penalty. At this point, Brace looked at the incident on the big screen but did not see fit to penalize Mallia.

But Sanzaar announced on Monday that the citing commissioner feels the incident met the red card threshold for foul play. Cruz Mallia is alleged to have contravened Law 9.11: Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Tuesday 1 August via video-conference at 5am(ARG), 10am(SA), 6pm(AUS), 8pm(NZ).

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

If found guilty, Cruz Mallia could be banned for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up between the Springboks and Los Pumas in Buenos Aires.

SpringboksLos PumasRugby