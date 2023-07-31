It will probably come as scant consolation for Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams but the Puma who took him out just 15 seconds into the weekend’s game in Johannesburg has been cited for foul play. Fullback Juan Cruz Mallia is in the dock for the airborne charge that knocked Williams unconscious and if found guilty he will miss this week’s friendly between the sides in Buenos Aries.

Strangely, the referee, Andrew Brace, did not immediately see the seriousness of the situation and play continued until Argentina received a breakdown penalty. At this point, Brace looked at the incident on the big screen but did not see fit to penalize Mallia. Grant Williams took a really nasty knock to the head. Hope he’s ok 😔 #RSAvARG | #RugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/AK550UdXN9 — Darren (@SaffasRugby) July 29, 2023 But Sanzaar announced on Monday that the citing commissioner feels the incident met the red card threshold for foul play. Cruz Mallia is alleged to have contravened Law 9.11: Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Tuesday 1 August via video-conference at 5am(ARG), 10am(SA), 6pm(AUS), 8pm(NZ).