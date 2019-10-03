Le Roux is a confidence player and right now he is short of it and consequently out of form. Maybe the coach is giving the experienced 57-cap veteran the benefit of the doubt for this game ahead of the play-offs and if he doesn’t come good tomorrow, he will make the change.
Kolbe, though is in terrific form. He is by some margin the best Springbok back both on defence and attack. His first-time tackling against the All Blacks was a joy to behold, so was his courage and skill under the high ball; and his awareness of when to chip, when to pass and when to hold onto the ball showed that he is right on top of his game.
But it is Kolbe’s explosiveness with ball in hand that impresses the most and you would think that the more he gets his hands on the ball the better for the Boks, and that would happen at fullback, which also happens to be his preferred position.
Moving Kolbe to fullback would facilitate Nkosi coming into the side at 14, a position he has occupied with distinction every time he has played for his country. He has started nine Tests and has a return of seven tries. If there was ever a picture of honest endeavour in a Bok jersey it is Nkosi, who combines 110 percent determination with a muscular presence. Nick-named “Lomu” at school, Nkosi is stocky and has the strength to twist and turn out of tackles.