Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called on South Africans of all races to keep the spirit and good energy created by the Boks’ Rugby World Cup victory going long after the celebrations die down in the coming days.
Erasmus celebrated his 47th birthday on Tuesday, while captain Siya Kolisi was cheered as he led the victorious Bok team back to South Africa from Japan. Thousands of fans welcomed the team home at OR Tambo International Airport in a show of appreciation and celebration.
“If I had one wish though,” said Erasmus, “it would be for this, what we see here at the airport, to last longer than previously.
“It’s wonderful that we’re celebrating the achievements of Pieter-Steph du Toit (who was named World Player of the Year on Sunday) and Siya, and that it’s my birthday, and the players, but I’d like all of us, black and white, of different religions, to come together, to work together, and get it right.
“We must use this (victory) as a springboard to also make the Springboks win consistently. We’ll enjoy this, but we also need to keep it going.” Erasmus said South Africa had failed to make the most of the good vibes created after the victories in 1995 and 2007.