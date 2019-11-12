The loose forward completed a triumphant nationwide tour with his Bok teammates in Cape Town yesterday, proudly displaying the World Cup trophy to ecstatic supporters.
Kolisi said: “We are such a beautiful country. When we decide on a goal or a dream as a nation, we can achieve it. Our team is diverse. We’ve got different backgrounds and races and we decided to fight for one common thing.
“We can also do it in life and business. We just have to put our egos aside and fight for what is right, so that South Africa can be better.
“I want to be remembered for the lives that I’ve touched in my lifetime and for the people that I’ve helped, because at the end of the day, someone will break all my rugby achievements.