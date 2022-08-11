Kwagga Smith the joker in the Springbok pack when 6-2 split looks like folding

Johannesburg - For four or so minutes against the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium, the Springboks’ loose forward replacement Kwagga Smith was a wing.

Story continues below Advertisement

With Kurt-Lee Arendse red-carded late in the second half, Faf de Klerk knocked out early in the first, and the two backline replacements – Jaden Hendrikse and Willie le Roux – already on, Smith could be seen roaming the right wing as the Boks closed out a 26-10 victory. It was really not all that surprising, to be honest, but just another moment when the extensive planning of the Bok management came to fruition.

Smith will be on the bench again on Saturday at Ellis Park (kick-off 5pm) for Round 2 of the Springboks v All Blacks Rugby Championship saga, and might be called on again to step into the backline. Head coach Jacques Nienaber has gone with an unsurprising 6-2 bench-split, so while a repeat is improbable, it is not impossible. Luckily, Smith’s Sevens skills will then come in handy; also, he is ready to go if that is the necessity.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It started a long time ago with coach Johan Ackermann,” Smith said of covering the loose-forwards and then the backline as well.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He went with a 6-2 split also and then I was also the back-up there if something happened to the backs at the Lions. “I don’t focus on that,” the 29-year-old added. “The chances of it happening are there but they are slim. For me, it is just to focus on my game. “When that opportunity comes, I will take it. The backs that I will be playing with have quite a lot of experience and they will help me a lot in that process to just slot in and do my best.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Smith’s primary function, however, remains unchanged. Comfortable on the flanks or as a No 8, Smith will make his 23rd appearance in the Green and Gold when he comes onto the field. In recent performances, his outings have been notable and in many respects he has silenced those critics who considered him unqualified at Test level. Smith revealed yesterday that playing international XVs started making sense to him in 2021. Said Smith: “Last year, I really started building my game with the British & Irish Lions tour.

“It was great playing there and they were big games for me … I tried to build on those performances every weekend, but last year was good for me and I got a lot of exposure there when I started the first Test …”

Most surprisingly, it will be Smith’s first Test at Ellis Park this weekend, especially when one considers the integral part he played for the Emirates Lions during their period of dominance in Super Rugby not so long ago. Smith, therefore, has fond memories of the stadium and is looking forward to playing in-front of his “home” crowd again. “My 15s career started at the Lions at Ellis Park, so for me being back there and being able to represent the Springboks, I haven’t done that,” he said. “I have represented the Lions there a few times, so for me it is great to be back and to be able to play there again. I am from up here, so it is great to have the local support also behind you.

“It is a great place. I have good memories. We are really excited.” Meanwhile, the senior national women’s team will be the curtainraiser on Saturday against Spain at Ellis Park (1pm). The Imbokodo, and SA Rugby, received a huge boost towards professionalism yesterday when FNB was revealed as their new main sponsor. “For our Bok women it is a great opportunity to play at Ellis Park,” said Smith.