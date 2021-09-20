Lood de Jager available for All Blacks Test, Cheslin Kolbe still a doubt

CAPE TOWN – The Springboks have been boosted for Saturday’s 100th Test match against the All Blacks by the availability of lock Lood de Jager, but star winger Cheslin Kolbe is still in doubt. The Boks were without Kolbe for both their defeats against the Wallabies – a 28-26 one in Gold Coast last week and a 30-17 thumping in Brisbane at the weekend – after the wing took a knock to his leg during a training session prior to the first Test in Australia. De Jager, meanwhile missed the second Test against Wallabies due to concussion protocols.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, assistant coach Deon Davids confirmed that De Jager had returned to training. “All the players were able to train. Lood de Jager, who had a concussion, is back in training. So our players are fit and all of them were on the field training. Only Cheslin is in his return-to-training stage, so he is busy getting ready. All of the broader squad is available for selection this weekend. The Boks will face the Kiwis in a mammoth Test in Townsville on Saturday, and a player like Kolbe – who is able to spark something out of nothing, as he has shown many time with the Boks – has been missed until now.