Monday, September 12, 2022

LOOK: SA Twitter slams Elton Jantjies after alleged affair with Springboks’ dietitian

Elton Jantjies of South Africa during the Springboks press conference at Southern Sun Hotel, Pretoria

Elton Jantjies of South Africa during the Springboks press conference at Southern Sun Hotel, Pretoria on 23 June 2022. Picture:Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 45m ago

Centurion - South African Twitter users have slammed the actions of Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies following the news of his affair with the team’s dietitian.

Reports surfaced on Sunday of Jantjies and Springbok dietitian Zeenat Simjee, sharing a room at a guest house in Nelspruit a few weeks ago. The pair have since sent home from Argentina where the team is preparing for their next Rugby Championship clash.

It’s not the first time Jantjies has been in the news off the rugby field. Earlier this year the 32-year-old caused an incident on a flight. It was alleged he harassed a flight attendant and was charged with malicious damage to property.

The charges came to nothing as the matter went to court, and Jantjies won the case.

The SA public were not quite as forgiving as the legal system, and let flyhalf know how they felt.

Others mentioned how Jantjies was sabotaging his career.

One user suggested the latest incident spelt the end of Jantjies’s career in a Bok jersey.

While some users sought to make light of the situation, the majority, however, were tired of holding their punches.

While some fans attempted to avoid rushing to judgement, the evidence appears overwhelming.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Michael Sherman