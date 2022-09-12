LOOK: SA Twitter slams Elton Jantjies after alleged affair with Springboks’ dietitian

Centurion - South African Twitter users have slammed the actions of Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies following the news of his affair with the team’s dietitian. Reports surfaced on Sunday of Jantjies and Springbok dietitian Zeenat Simjee, sharing a room at a guest house in Nelspruit a few weeks ago. The pair have since sent home from Argentina where the team is preparing for their next Rugby Championship clash.

It’s not the first time Jantjies has been in the news off the rugby field. Earlier this year the 32-year-old caused an incident on a flight. It was alleged he harassed a flight attendant and was charged with malicious damage to property. The charges came to nothing as the matter went to court, and Jantjies won the case. The SA public were not quite as forgiving as the legal system, and let flyhalf know how they felt.

I was going to write a tweet about how men in the Springboks are chosen to represent our country and that we can do better but actually Elton Jantjies is a pretty accurate representation hey? Short, angry and wholly average. — Nikki (@nikkilincoln) September 12, 2022 Others mentioned how Jantjies was sabotaging his career.

If the stories are true… Elton Jantjies is in pure self sabotage mode. Such a talent, hope he gets himself together coz he will regret it in the long run. Sad!! — Fiso Mazibuko (@fismaz007) September 11, 2022 One user suggested the latest incident spelt the end of Jantjies’s career in a Bok jersey.

Hard to see a way back to the Springboks for Elton Jantjies. And off the back of a really good 2021 where he finally looked comfortable in the set up and on the field. Big problems for the Boks at 10. Surely someone will be called up for Durban ahead of the end of year tour. — Stephen Pettitt (@SteviePSport) September 11, 2022 While some users sought to make light of the situation, the majority, however, were tired of holding their punches.

Correction: If the Springboks simply hired men who aren’t trash they would not be having this Elton Jantjies mess to deal with. https://t.co/hljYulNjej — Liezel (@Elle__K) September 12, 2022 While some fans attempted to avoid rushing to judgement, the evidence appears overwhelming.