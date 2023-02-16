LOOK: Siya Kolisi gives American comedian Kevin Hart a special memento at Cape Town show

Cape Town — When he isn’t rubbing shoulders with Roger Federer or Jurgen Klopp, Siya Kolisi is hanging out with American comedian Kevin Hart. The Springbok captain has been having a ball of a time during his mandatory month-long break from rugby, as South Africa’s top players rest up ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) That doesn’t mean that Kolisi is just putting his feet up in his new home of Durban, though.

The 31-year-old loose forward has been attending SA20 cricket matches at Kingsmead, playing netball with girls at township schools, launched his upcoming documentary Rise in his home township of Zwide in Gqeberha, and spent time at the adidas headquarters in Germany — where he was joined by Bok teammate Damian Willemse. Kolisi also had time to wish his wife Rachel a Happy Valentine’s Day while donning a famous old red Liverpool jersey, which had Candy as the sponsor on the front — to which Rachel replied on Instagram: “Lol babes, you dressed enough for both of us … love you” On Thursday, Rachel revealed on her Instagram account that they had attended Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ show at the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town on Wednesday night, where Siya had presented him with a Springbok jersey.

She posted a photo of them meeting Hart backstage, with the caption: “Guys! @kevinhart4real is an absolute legend! Pretoria you’re in for a real treat! Thank you for coming to beautiful South Africa!” Hart took to Instagram himself after the show, and posted four photos to express his delight with the Cape Town crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) “Show 1 in CapeTown was INSSAAAAAANNNNEEE!!!!! So much energy & so much love!!!!! Holy shit ….you guys were unreal!!!! Johannesburg you are up next!!!!! Let’s gooooooooo #RealityCheckTour #Global #MakingTheWorldLaugh #SouthAfrica #ComedicRockStarShit”

Hart is also scheduled to perform at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Friday and Saturday. Kolisi, meanwhile, is only set to return to the rugby pitch for the Sharks in March. @ashfakmohamed