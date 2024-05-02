Siya Kolisi was in attendance on Thursday as Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus was given an honorary doctorate by the North West University. Ahead of Thursday’s capping ceremony, Springbok skipper Kolisi showed off the Rugby World Cup trophy to students who had gathered.

Kolisi and Erasmus were two of the central figures in the Springboks’ 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup wins in Japan and France. “A momentous day at the NWU Potchefstroom Campus as Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi proudly showcases the Webb Ellis World Cup Trophy in Lovers Lane, paving the path for Rassie Erasmus' Honorary Doctorate inauguration,” the university wrote on its page on Facebook.

Back in March, Erasmus spoke of his pride after it was announced he would be awarded the degree Philosophiae Doctor (Honoris Causa), in the discipline Coaching Science by the NWU’s Faculty of Health Sciences. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shows off the Rugby World Cup trophy at the North West University capping ceremony where coach Rassie Erasmus was awarded an honorary doctorate. Photo: NWU on Facebook “I’m extremely honoured and humbled to recieve this recognition but I have to give all the credit to the Springbok team and management for their resilience and determination over the last few years who made this possible,” Erasmus said in March.

“Rugby is a team sport and success is a collective effort. So, although this is an incredible achievement for me personally, all credit must go to everyone who made a massive contribution and huge sacrifces throughout the last few years and to our supporters who have been unwavering in their support for the national team.” In the announcement, NWU said Erasmus had “shown an unwavering commitment to the Sport Transformation Charter.”