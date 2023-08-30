Flyhalf Manie Libbok has the backing of one of South Africa’s most prolific goal-kickers, Morné Steyn, to fire for the Springboks at the World Cup in France. Steyn was recently announced as the Lions’ kicking consultant ahead of the United Rugby Championship and Challenge Cup, after retiring from playing earlier this year.

He has signed with the Ellis Park, Joburg-based team for the next two years. Libbok is currently the only specialist flyhalf in the Springboks’ RWC group after Handré Pollard missed the cut after not recovering in time from a calf injury. Pollard, who helped the Boks to the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019 in Japan, is on the standby list should there be any injuries among the 33-player squad.

According to Steyn, who played in 68 Tests for the Boks and scored 742 points, Libbok is the player for the big occasion as he did the hard yards to get there. “A guy like Manie Libbok has worked his ar*e off to be where he is,” Steyn said. “He sat behind me (at the Bulls), he sat behind a lot of guys and worked hard. They did not give him the opportunities.

“He is doing well now. Last weekend (when Libbok slotted five out of five kicks against the All Blacks in a record victory in London), we saw that he can be that 90% (success rate) goal-kicker when it is needed from him. “He kicked very well at the Stormers, so I don’t know what happened the previous three games.” Libbok maintained a 100% goal kicking record against the All Blacks last Friday night, and his coaches will hope that he can continue producing that kind of form during the pool stages of the World Cup, which starts in France next Friday.

He struggled with his radar in the match against Wales a few weeks ago, but Bok coach Jacques Nienaber and teammates put their faith in him to do the job at Twickenham. And the classy No 10 did just that as the world champions put the New Zealanders to the sword in a battle dominated by their forwards and the “Bomb Squad”, while the backs – marshalled by Libbok – showed enough glimpses of what they could do should they start running the ball on attack. South Africa will face Scotland (10 September) in their first Pool B match, and will take on Romania (17 September), Ireland (24 September), and Tonga (1 October) in their other pool clashes.

Steyn said it’s all about taking momentum from that All Black result into the World Cup. “We all saw on Friday night what they can do and the type of rugby they can play. I am excited about the World Cup ... it will be an exciting one. I think the team is ready (for what awaits).” The 39-year-old, who claimed the record for the most points (62) at the 2011 World Cup, said he was eager to grab the opportunity to start his coaching career at the Lions.

He is seen as a Loftus and Blue Bulls legend after winning three Currie Cups, three Super Rugby titles and a Super Rugby Unlocked trophy with the Pretoria side. “It’s a funny story ... I spoke to the Bulls and was supposed to start there in August with the juniors, because the senior team did not want me as a kicking coach,” Steyn said. “Behind the scenes, I heard Jake (White, Bulls director of rugby) did not want me there anymore as he had other plans.