Morne’ Steyn retires from international rugby - report

The flyhalf, who played 68 Tests for the country - the last of which was this year against Argentina - is believed to have informed the Springbok management of his decision after returning from the Rugby Championship tour of Australasia two weeks ago, citing his desire to spend more time with his family as his reasoning.

The 37-year-old will, according to the report, continue to play for the Bulls and is currently in negotiations about a possible contract extension with the union beyond June 2022.

Steyn will surely be remembered as a Springbok legend, with one of his greatest achievements his remarkable performances against the British and Irish Lions, which were separated by 12 years. In his second international match in the second Test against the tourists in 2009, a calm and collected Steyn came off of the bench, replacing Ruan Pienar, and slotted over the winning penalty at Loftus Versfeld to secure a dramatic 28-25 victory, securing the series with a game to spare.

Earlier this year, he repeated the feat against the B&I Lions when he replaced Handre Pollard in the third Test at Cape Town Stadium to convert two penalties that saw the Boks win the game 19-16 and claim the series 2-1.