Mzwandile Stick backs Damian Willemse to fire Springbok backline

Johannesburg – Damian Willemse will be starting at flyhalf for the Springboks for the very first time on Saturday in Sydney, but assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is backing him to fine-tune a backline that has been misfiring all season. The injury to Handre Pollard possibly spared the coaching staff the awkward task of dropping the out-of-form World Cup winner, and many critics were calling for the dynamic Willemse to take charge this week anyway.

Story continues below Advertisement

Willemse, Lukhanyo Am and Willie le Roux are the three backs that can truly hold their heads up high after six Tests this year, and thankfully two of the three are starting in Sydney, with Am joining Pollard on the injury list. Willemse has 21 Test caps but has started only eight times and all of them have been at fullback, although in the first Test against Wales we saw what he could do when he moved to 10 when Elton Jantjies was pulled off at halftime. “He’s a very, very special player. He’s a natural footballer,” Stick said from Sydney. “He has played in that position many times for the Stormers. He has also done the job for us off the bench.

“Sometimes we have moved him to 10, like in the Test against Wales in Pretoria. You could see the intensity he brought. With him and Willie le Roux on the field, there was a bit of energy and we managed to come back into that game.” “As a footballer, Damian is a very good player. He has a lot of energy. I really enjoy the fact that he is growing his game. You can see how nicely he manages our game from fullback. “He is gaining confidence and the guys are really responding to his voice.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It was always the plan for every position to have another two options: a more experienced guy and someone who is growing there, maybe a youngster,” Stick added. “Damian was always a backup for us at flyhalf, along with Frans Steyn. “I am very confident that Damian will come to the party. I know he is a warrior. I am most excited to see the partnership with him and Jaden Hendrikse. Both of them are still growing in the team and I am keen to see what they will offer.” IOL Sport