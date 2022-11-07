Mzwandile Stick picks powerhouse side for SA ‘A’ team’s clash against Munster

Cape Town - Coach Mzwandile Stick has named a powerful South Africa ‘A’ side featuring 14 Springboks for the match against Munster in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on Thursday (kickoff 21:30 SA time). It’s the first match in their first of two mid-week games on the year-end tour, with Stick striking a balance of experience and youth in his team.

The Springbok assistant coach took two players from the Springbok squad that trained in Dublin last week for their opening Test against Ireland, prop Thomas du Toit and lock Jason Jenkins, while the Du Preez twins – Dan (loose forward) and Jean-Luc (utility forward) – were called up to the squad on Sunday. SA Rugby director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, who was originally expected to join Stick and his coaching team in Cork, meanwhile, joined the Springbok team in France, although he will continue to assist the SA ‘A’ coaches remotely.

Aphelele Fassi (fullback), Cornal Hendriks (centre), Johan Goosen (flyhalf) and Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) are the capped Boks in the backline, while Jean-Luc du Preez (No 8), Elrigh Louw (flank), Ruan Nortje, Jason Jenkins (both locks) and the entire front row of Du Toit, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both props) and Joseph Dweba (hooker) will all bring their Test match experience to a strong and physical pack of forwards. Du Toit will captain the team, with Hendricks serving as his deputy.

There are a further three Springboks on the replacements bench in Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward) and Grant Williams (scrumhalf). The backline will be boosted by exciting DHL Stormers wings Leolin Zas and Suleiman Hartzenberg in a talented back three with Fassi, while former Junior Springbok captain and up-and-coming Cell C Sharks loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi will start in a strong loose trio with Louw and Jean-Luc du Preez. Stick’s bench also features exciting young players in Andre-Hugo Venter (hooker), Simphiwe Matanzima and Sazi Sandi (both props) among the forwards, with former Junior Springboks Sanele Nohamba and Gianni Lombard (both utility backs) as backline cover.

“We are pleased with the quality of the squad we selected, and we are confident that with this thrilling blend of experienced and young players have what it takes to perform against Munster,” said Stick. “One of the main reasons for selecting SA ‘A’ and Springbok teams for the year-end tour was to cast our net as wide as possible to test our player depth less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup, while also giving as many players as possible top-class game time. “Most of these players have either been in the Springbok squad in the last two seasons, or they have been on our radar, so this is an ideal opportunity to see them in action against what will be a physical and challenging encounter.”

Stick said the team has been working hard to get their structures in place after assembling in Cork on Sunday, and that every minute on the training field will count in ensuring that they deliver a classy showing. “The SA ‘A’ coaches had the luxury of spending the week with the Springboks last week, where they attended all the coaches’ meetings and training sessions to give them a taste of Test rugby and what they will expect this week, and this allowed us to hit the ground running,” said Stick. “The coaches, players and team management know what is expected of them and we are working hard to implement our structures as effectively and efficiently as possible, and I have no doubt we will be a tight unit by the time we take the field.”

SA ‘A’ team: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12, Cornal Hendricks, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Johan Goosen, 9, Herschel Jantjies, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu,