New flyhalf for Springboks while Canan Moodie makes debut on the wing

Johannesburg - Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has gone into his squad guns blazing and made a staggering, though not totally unexpected nine changes to the starting XV that lost dismally to the Wallabies this past week for the return match on Saturday in Sydney (kick-off 11.30pm). That includes the introduction of exciting debutant Canan Moodie on the wing, who replaces Warrick Gelant after an abject performance.

But, arguably, the biggest and boldest change up for the Rugby Championship clash against Australia this weekend in the matchday 23, will see Damian Willemse don the No 10 jumper in place of the injured Handre Pollard, with utility-back Frans Steyn no doubt the cover at pivot, should something untoward happen to the young Stormers man. Willie le Roux will patrol the backline as the No 15 in Willemse's stead. In a big blow to the ambitions of the Boks, playmaker Lukhanyo Am is also out of the clash with an injury, which sees Jesse Kriel return to his preferred position in the midfield alongside Damian de Allende.

“We selected a team we thought would be best for this match given that we have several players out with injuries and with an eye on how we want to play,” said Nienaber in a statement released on Tuesday morning. “Handre, Lukhanyo, Elton (Jantjies) and Pieter-Steph (du Toit) are all carrying injuries which adds to a list that includes Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi, while Kurt-Lee Arendse is also out serving a suspension, and this has forced our hand to make a few changes in some positions. “With both flyhalves injured, Damian was the natural choice at No 10 where he has slotted in for us a lot. He is also becoming a settled player in our team with over 20 Test caps to his name.

“This will also be a great test for Canan, who was a stand-out player for the Bulls this season in the United Rugby Championship. He’s a very talented player, who will enjoy this opportunity.” Faf de Klerk, after his silly shenanigans against Nic White this past week, which saw him receive a yellow card, has been completely dropped from the team, replaced by Jaden Hendrikse at scrumhalf and the returning Cobus Reinach on the bench. Said Nienber: “Cobus at his best is world class and having seen what he offers us at training we think he’s close to that form. With him, Warrick and Frans Steyn on the bench we have sufficient cover among the backs.”

Meanwhile, up-front Jasper Wiese returns to the starting XV ahead of the off-the-pace Duane Vermeulen, and will be joined by Franco Mostert amongst the loose-forwards, who takes up the No 7 jumper ahead of Du Toit. Malcolm Marx has also been reinstated as the No 2 ahead of Joseph Dweba, with veteran Deon Fourie entering the fry as the back-up hooker on the bench. Springbok team to face Australia in Sydney: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff; Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Warrick Gelant IOL Sport