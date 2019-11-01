TOKYO – South Africa have no secrets, so England coach Eddie Jones need not look for any Springboks training footage ahead of their Rugby World Cup final clash in Yokohama on Saturday.
Jones made accusations of someone spying on his team earlier in the tournament, but South Africa have no such concerns with their opponents knowing what to expect.
Win the ball. Get scrumhalf Faf de Klerk to kick it to put pressure on the England backs. Then smash anyone wearing white.
"We have still got a few things that we can throw at them," Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard told reporters on Friday, when asked if they had been concealing a more attacking style of play to unleash in the final.
"(But) there are no big secrets with either of these sides.