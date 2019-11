Pieter-Steph just keeps on winning









Pieter-Steph walked away with the with the Players Player of the year award at the annual Players Choice Awards on Tuesday night. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Pieter Steph du Toit won yet another accolade after his stellar year for the Springboks. He walked away with the Players Player of the Year award at the annual Players Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

Another award for Pieter-Steph du Toit at #BRPlayersChoice Awards! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/RS2cZqo1br — Players Choice 2019 (@PlayersChoiceZA) November 19, 2019

Du Toit was the most consistent player for the Springboks this season and has since been rewarded for his hard work on the field.





The towering forward picked up two other awards, he was also named as Forward of the Year as well as Defender of the year.



Multiple award winner Herschel Jantjies chatting to @Elmakapelma at #BRPlayersChoice pic.twitter.com/Xs1wXuE1Kt — Players Choice 2019 (@PlayersChoiceZA) November 19, 2019

The award will certainly mean a lot to Du Toit as it is the country's professional rugby players who vote.





Herschel Jantjies was the other big winner of the night as he was named Best of the Bench and he picked up The #LoveChange award as the most improved player.





While, Cheslin Kolbe also added to his awards tally having being named Backline Player of the Year.





IOL Sport