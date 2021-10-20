Rassie Erasmus to tour with the Springboks as misconduct hearing looms

Durban - Rassie Erasmus will tour with the Springboks in the UK next month in what will be a significant boost for the team’s prospects against Wales, Scotland and England. Coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed that Director of Rugby Erasmus will be on board for the tour even though Erasmus is yet to appear before the World Rugby hearing into his alleged misconduct during the tour of the British and Irish Lions.

The hearing is scheduled for October 30-31, and October 31 is the date the Boks plan to arrive in Cardiff ahead of the first match of their tour against Wales (November 6) after having concluded a week of training in France — the Boks leave for this camp on Friday. “Rassie is coming along with us on tour,” Nienaber said after announcing his squad yesterday.“He will fulfil his normal role as he has done previously.” Erasmus chose not to travel with the Boks to Australia for the Rugby Championship because he did not want his dispute with World Rugby to be a distraction, although he offered advice remotely from home when able to.

ALSO READ: Rassie Erasmus: ’We all deserve an opportunity to tell the truth’ When the Boks were losing matches to Australia, questions were inevitably asked as to whether it was because Erasmus was not with the team for the first time since 2018. This was probably unfair on Nienaber and the Boks did rally to almost beat the All Blacks in the Centenary Test and then got it right against the Old Foe in the last Championship match. If Erasmus was to be found guilty at his hearing on the 31st, it would be most interesting if the sanction was a suspension from rugby activity. Would Erasmus pack his suitcase and come home?