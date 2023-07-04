Rassie Erasmus ‘worried’ after prop Ox Nche takes a serious knock in training

Durban — A training ground mishap could rule Ox Nche out of Saturday’s Test match against the Wallabies in Pretoria as well as the rest of the Rugby Championship and possibly beyond. That was the disturbing news from director of rugby Rassie Erasmus at the Springbok team announcement press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“Ox has just taken a knock to a pectoral muscle in training and to be honest, I’m worried about it,” Erasmus said. “Ox is playing it down, he is the kind of guy who tries to soldier on, but I am worried about what the medical team is going to say. I hope his World Cup is not in jeopardy.” If Nche is seriously crocked, Thomas du Toit will come into the starting line-up for the Wallabies on Saturday and Steven Kitshoff will cover loosehead off the bench. “Losing Ox will be a serious setback,” Erasmus said of the 27-year-old. “He is maturing nicely and over the last year or so he has really come into his own. He is contributing beyond the scrums now. He is taking ownership of being a Bok and understands what we are trying to do. He is a vital player for us, so we await the medical report with concern.”

Erasmus announced both the team to play Australia and a group of players to go to New Zealand. That group is booked on two flights, one group is leaving tonight (Tuesday) and others are travelling on Wednesday. “If Ox is out, Kitsy (Kitshoff) will be pulled from the group travelling tomorrow and will come into the match 23 for Loftus,” Erasmus said. Injured captain Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are in the group bound for Auckland and coach Jacques Nienaber said that Kolisi will fulfil a team manager-type role while Etzebeth is good to go after his shoulder injury and will play against the All Blacks.