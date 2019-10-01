epa07872529 South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus named his team for the game against Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE

SHIZUOKA – Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made several changes to the team that will face Italy. The loose-trio of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Duane Vermeulen return to the starting line-up as the Boks prepare for a bruising encounter.

Bongi Mbonambi and Tendai Mtawarira are back in the front row for the clash against the Azzurir's.

Erasmus made wholesale changes to the backline as well, Willie le Roux is at fullback in place of Warrick Gelant as Cheslin Kolbe retains his place at 14.

Handre Pollard returns to flyhalf with Herschelle Janthies making way for Faf de Klerk.